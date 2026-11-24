ETV Bharat / international

Indians Among 11 Killed In Bus-Truck Collision In UAE's Ras Al Khaimah

Abu Dhabi: At least 11 people lost their lives following a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, emergency response teams swiftly reached the location and carried out rescue and emergency medical operations alongside ambulance crews, civil defence teams and relevant authorities, while also securing the site and regulating traffic, according to a statement posted by the Ministry of Interior on X.

Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed that Indians were among the victims. In a post on X, the Consulate said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khamiah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals. The Consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support."

The ministry confirmed that an investigation into the causes of the accident had been initiated, noting that the findings would be made public once the probe concluded. Expressing its condolences to the families of the deceased, the Ministry of Interior called on the public to verify details, rely on official sources and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information regarding the incident.

Earlier, on November 12, a major pile-up involving 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah claimed 14 lives and left 30 others injured, according to a Ministry of Interior statement.

That crash occurred when a truck driver lost control and struck another vehicle, causing it to overturn into several cars that had halted amid slow-moving traffic, UAE daily Khaleej Times reported. The truck also caught fire, with flames spreading to nearby vehicles on the stretch.