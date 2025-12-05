ETV Bharat / international

Indians Among Delivery Riders Detained For Working Illegally In UK

London: Indians are among 171 delivery riders caught working illegally in a UK-wide crackdown and have been detained for deportation from the country, the British government has said. The UK Home Office Immigration Enforcement teams undertook an 'Operation Equalise' over seven days last month, which involved stopping to check the documents of delivery riders operating in villages, towns and cities across Britain.

Those found to be working illegally, which also included Bangladeshi and Chinese nationals, were arrested on the spot and detained for removal to the countries of their origin.

“On 17 November, officers were deployed to the High Street in Newham (east London). Four riders of Bangladeshi and Indian nationality were arrested for illegal working. All four were detained for removal,” the Home Office said in a statement on Thursday, giving some breakdowns on a total figure of 171 arrests.

“And on 25 November, officers attended Norwich city centre (eastern England) where they conducted a crime reduction operation. Three riders of Indian nationality were arrested with two detained for removal. The third individual was placed on strict immigration bail,” it stated.

The Home Office said the crackdowns form part of Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s “sweeping reforms” to tackle illegal migration in Britain, which includes increasing deportations. According to its latest data, the government claims its enforcement action to disrupt illegal working last year reached “record breaking levels”, with over 11,000 checks and 8,000 arrests – a 51 per cent and 63 per cent rise, respectively.

Nearly 50,000 people with no right to remain in the UK are said to have been removed since July 2024, with people smuggling arrests, convictions and seizures reportedly up by 33 per cent in the past 12 months.