ETV Bharat / international

Indians Among 32 Expats Detained In Maldives

Male: Several Indians are among the expatriates detained by the Maldives government for living and working illegally in the archipelagic nation, a media report said Sunday. Maldives Immigration conducted a special raid operation in Thilafushi on Saturday targeting undocumented expatriates, the department said in a social media post.

“Through this operation, 836 expatriates were questioned, from which 32 were identified as being undocumented. These individuals were then detained,” newsportal Edition.mv said, quoting the Immigration department. The 32 individuals who were detained are from India, Bangladesh and Nepal, it said without giving a country-wise break-up.

Located just south of Malé, Thilafushi is a purpose-built artificial island serving as a major municipal landfill and industrial zone for the Maldives, according to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), a 100 per cent state-owned enterprise.

The operation was carried out in the industrial area, commercial area and transport hubs of Thilafushi, including the ferry terminal and STELCO T-jetty, the report said, adding, the reasons for which the individuals were detained included expired visas, working in places other than for which they hold permits and conducting private businesses outside the boundaries of the visa granted.