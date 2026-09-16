ETV Bharat / international

Indian Worker In Israel Loses Leg After Construction-Site Accident

Jerusalem: An Indian worker has lost his left leg in an accident at a construction site in Jerusalem after tiles being lifted by a crane fell on him. Sharwan Kumar Warma, 36, from Rajasthan, lost his left leg in the accident last Wednesday and is being treated at Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem.

Warma's colleagues from India told PTI that his “leg was severed from his body at the construction site itself the very moment tiles fell on him from a crane whose belt got torn midway in the air”.

“He received emergency treatment at the site and was then transferred to the hospital in an unconscious state,” one of them said.

He was initially admitted to the neurosurgery department but was transferred to a general ward on Tuesday after “starting to respond and speak somewhat”, his colleagues said.

Doron, a senior executive at the Israeli company where Warma works, told PTI that he is “fully covered through insurance” and that the company is also involving Bituach Leumi (National Insurance) “so that he can get the best possible care”.

The incident has raised concerns among Indian workers over workplace safety and compensation in case of workplace accidents. The Indian embassy in Israel sent officials to check on the worker at the hospital.