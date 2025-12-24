ETV Bharat / international

Indian Woman Murdered In Canada, Suspect Identified

Police have issued a warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, the suspect in the case, for first-degree murder, the release said.

By PTI

Published : December 24, 2025 at 11:55 AM IST

Toronto: A 30-year-old Indian woman has been murdered here, prompting police to investigate and search for a suspect on charges of first-degree murder, a press release issued by Toronto Police has said. The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, according to the press release issued on Monday.

The police located the missing woman's body on Saturday in a residence, a day after the missing report in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street W. area was filed, reported the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). Police have issued a warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, the suspect in the case, for first-degree murder, the release said.

Ghafoori is also a resident of Toronto. The Indian High Commission in Toronto on Tuesday expressed shock and deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as "tragic" and "disturbing."

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana,” the High Commission said, extending its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The Consulate said it has been closely following the matter over the past few days and will continue to support the family as investigations progress.

