Indian Woman Found Dead In US City, Police Allege Her Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her And Fled To India

Las Vegas: A 27-year-old Indian woman, who was reported missing last week, was found dead, and police are looking for her former boyfriend, alleging that he killed her and fled to India. Nikitha Godishala of Ellicott City was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police said in a statement on Sunday that she was found deceased with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, 26.

Police have obtained a warrant for Sharma’s arrest on first and second-degree murder charges. The Indian Embassy in Washington DC said in a post on X that it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance. “The Embassy is also following up on the matter with the local authorities,” it said.