ETV Bharat / international

Indian Tunnel Rescue Team Makes Progress At Flood-hit Chilime Hydropower Site

In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 5, 2026, Indian tunnel rescue team personnel and Nepali Army personnel carry out rescue operations at the Chilime tunnel, in Rasuwa, Nepal. ( PTI )

Kathmandu: The Indian tunnel rescue team, who are continuing to work alongside the Nepalese Army, has made a temporary track inside the Chilime tunnel in flood-hit Rasuwa district to allow more heavy equipment to reach the affected areas, authorities said on Saturday.

The teams also dug deeper on Friday to drain out water, which was hampering the rescue operations.

"The Indian tunnel rescue team, working alongside the Nepali Army, dug deeper into the Chilime tunnel yesterday, draining out water. A temporary track is also being made to allow more heavy equipment to reach the tunnel, and doctors with the team held a health camp for the local community," Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said in a post on X on Saturday.

India has deployed specialised teams to assist Nepal following the devastating flash floods of August 26, which swept through northern and central parts of the country, killing 1,344 people, leaving thousands missing and destroying homes, roads and bridges and hydropower projects.