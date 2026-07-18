ETV Bharat / international

Indian Truck Driver Found Dead In Canada, Police Launch Homicide Investigation

Ottawa: An Indian man working as a truck driver was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Canada's Hamilton, according to media reports. Taranpreet Singh Sidhu, 29, was found dead on Wednesday in a culvert in the Hamilton community of Stoney Creek, about 500-odd kms southeast of Ottawa.

Sidhu had immigrated to Canada from India in 2022 and was living in Brampton, a CBC News report update on Friday said quoting Hamilton police news release. Sidhu had also lived in Halifax.

The circumstances surrounding Sidhu's death remain under investigation, the CBC News said. Police said they are confident Sidhu “was not killed in the area where he was found.” Hamilton Police Service said it's working closely with Peel Regional Police as part of the homicide investigation.

Investigators have done a video canvass in the area where Sidhu's body was found and are interviewing witnesses, the CBC News said. CP24 news portal, in a report on Thursday, quoted police officer Robert Dillani as telling reporters during a news conference that a civilian found Sidhu on some rocks, partially submerged in shallow water.