ETV Bharat / international

Indian Teenager Dies In Horse Carriage Accident During His First Trip To NY

New York: An Indian teenager died while trying to save his mother, who was thrown from a horse-drawn carriage after the horse suddenly bolted at the famous Central Park in New York City.

Romanch Mahajan, 18, was on his first trip to New York with his family when the incident took place on Wednesday, The New York Times reported. The driver stopped to take a family picture, and in an instant, the horse bolted. It tore up onto the sidewalk and bumped onto the grass, accelerating crazily, the driver racing behind, the report added.

“We were yelling, ‘Help me, help me!” Deepak Mahajan, Romanch’s father, said. The family clung desperately to one another, but when Deepak's wife, Priya, fell out of the carriage, Romanch jumped down to try to help her, he said.

"My son, just to save his mother, he fell off," said Deepak. "He was screaming, ‘Mom!’” "The horse got scared and ran super fast,” Tatianna Bresler, who works at the Tavern on the Green, told The New York Post.

Bresler, who called 911 as soon as she saw the crash and heard screaming, said a witness was able to slow down the runaway horse before the carriage flipped. Romanch hit his head on the ground and lay still.