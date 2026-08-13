ETV Bharat / international

Indian Teen Charged With Murdering Mother, Younger Brother In US; Used ChatGPT To Search Ways To Kill Family

New Delhi: A 17-year-old Indian-origin boy has been charged with murdering his mother and younger brother in their suburban home in Massachusetts, officials said.

The accused, a resident of Acton, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without authority, and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the deaths of his brother, 14, and mother, 45, PTI reported.

It is alleged that he fatally assaulted his mother and brother inside their home on Tuesday before fleeing the scene. Both victims were found with “obvious trauma”, but the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to release information on the exact cause and manner of death. The type of weapon used in the killings is also still under investigation.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo said the deaths occurred on Tuesday inside the family's home in Acton, about 48 km from Boston.

Authorities said on Wednesday that shortly after 6.37 pm on August 11, Acton Police received a call from the accused's father, who had been unable to reach his family members. A tutor who was expected at the home had also been unable to make contact with anyone inside.

His father had last had contact with his wife early that morning before he left for work, while his younger son was last seen around noon.

After arriving at the home, police found the two victims dead inside. His brother was found on the first floor and his mother in the finished basement, authorities said.