India's Rouble Nagi Wins $1 Million Global Teacher Prize For Strengthening Education In Slums

New Delhi: An Indian teacher and activist, Rouble Nagi, known for creating hundreds of learning centres and painting educational murals across the walls of slums, has won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize.

Nagi received the award on Thursday at the World Governments Summit in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, an annual event that draws leaders from across the globe.

Her Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, which aims to enrol children who never attended school, has established more than 800 learning centres across India to ensure that these kids avail benefits of structured learning. They also teach children in school. This apart, Nagi paints murals that teach literacy, science, math and history, among other topics.

Accepting the award, Rouble said the prize was an honour for herself and for India. She said she began 24 years ago with 30 children in one small workshop, and now reached over a million children.

“I think every step has just motivated me, inspired me to take every child in India to school,” Rouble said. “You know, when I was a child, it was my dream to see every child at school, and as you grow up fulfilling that for as many as we can reach, I think it’s a very humbling experience."

The prize was awarded by the Varkey Foundation, whose founder, Sunny Varkey, established the for-profit GEMS Education company that runs dozens of schools in Egypt, Qatar and the UAE.