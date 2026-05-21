ETV Bharat / international

Indian Students, Workers Lead Exit Trend As UK Net Migration Falls

London: Indian students and workers top the charts of foreigners leaving the UK as net migration data released in London on Thursday reflected a significant fall, nearly halving when compared to the previous year.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysis for 2025, around 51,000 Indians who came for study reasons, 21,000 for work reasons and 3,000 for other unspecified reasons led the exit trend followed by Chinese students and workers (46,000).

Ukrainians (18,000), Pakistanis and Nigerians (both 19,000 each) completed the top five emigrating nationalities, resulting in an overall net migration fall to 1,71,000 last year.

“Net migration is now at 1,71,000, down from a high of 9,44,000 under the Conservatives. This government is restoring order and control to our borders,” said UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

“We will always welcome those who contribute to this country and wish to build a better life here. But we must restore order and control to our borders. As these statistics show, real progress has been made, but there is still work to do.

“That is why I am introducing a skills-based migration system that rewards contribution and ends Britain’s reliance on cheap overseas workers,” she said.

Meanwhile, the highest numbers of Health and Care Worker visa extensions in the year-ending March this year were issued to Indians (107,306), followed by Nigerian (89,575) and Zimbabwean (31,117) nationals.