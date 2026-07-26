ETV Bharat / international

Indian Students Gather In Solidarity At London’s Trafalgar Square

A supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) celebrates following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ( IANS )

London: Hundreds of students gathered at Trafalgar Square in London on Sunday to express solidarity with the student movement in India led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The 36-day agitation in New Delhi ended on Saturday with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister. The Students Federation of India (SFI) UK had organised the weekend protest, which turned into a “celebration of the victory” of the student movement in India.

It welcomed the resignation of Pradhan as education minister and reiterated its stance in support of educational reforms. “SFI UK salutes the struggle of the student movement and its success in pushing the education minister to resign,” SFI UK said in a statement.

“The fight has been very inspiring and courageous. But it has certainly not yet come to an end. We continue to grieve for the 21 students who have lost their lives due to the handling of NEET, and of course, the brutal police repression against protestors,” it stated.