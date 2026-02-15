Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead Days After Going Missing In US
Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed that local authorities recovered his body and assured all assistance would be provided to repatriate his remains to India.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST
New Delhi: Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student who went missing in the US less than a week ago, has been found dead. Sreenivasaiah, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, hailing from Karnataka, had been missing since Monday (Feb. 9, 2026).
In an X post on Saturday (local time), the Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed the recovery of his body. "The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah," it said.
Extending condolences to his loved ones, the Consulate said it "stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest." "Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services," it added.
The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.— India in San Francisco (@CGISFO) February 14, 2026
The Consulate stands…
Sreenivasaiah was enrolled in the Master of Science programme at the University of California, Berkeley. His backpack, with his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, The Berkeley Scanner news portal had reported. Earlier, local police had urged anyone with information about Sreenivasaiah to notify local law enforcement.
During the search, a backpack containing Sreenivasaiah’s passport and laptop was found near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park, not far from the university campus. Community members also mobilized online, creating a Reddit thread to coordinate efforts and aid in locating him.
Sreenivasaiah, an alumnus of IIT Madras, had attended Bengaluru’s Sri Vani Education Centre for his schooling. He was one of six inventors to hold a patent for a “microchannel cooling system for hyperloop and a method thereof,” according to his LinkedIn profile.
Friends and colleagues remember him as a person of quick wit, humility, brilliance, and loyalty. The recovery of Sreenivasaiah’s body marks a tragic end to a six-day search, with the Indian Consulate committed to providing all support for his family during this profoundly difficult time.
Read More: