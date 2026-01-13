ETV Bharat / international

Indian Student Killed, Two Others Injured In Road Accident In Kazakhstan

The Indian Embassy said that Mili Mohan, 25, was killed in the accident, while Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B were injured.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST

Astana: An Indian student was killed and two others injured when a group of medical students were involved in a road accident in Kazakhstan, the Indian mission said on Tuesday. The accident occurred in Oskemen, when 11 Indian students from the Semey Medical University were on their way back from an excursion trip, the Indian embassy here said on X.

Mili Mohan, 25, was killed in the accident, while Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B were injured, the embassy said. Those injured are receiving medical treatment, and their condition is stable, it said.

"The Embassy conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Embassy is in touch with the University, Hospital authorities and families," it added.

