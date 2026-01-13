Indian Student Killed, Two Others Injured In Road Accident In Kazakhstan
The Indian Embassy said that Mili Mohan, 25, was killed in the accident, while Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B were injured.
By PTI
Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Astana: An Indian student was killed and two others injured when a group of medical students were involved in a road accident in Kazakhstan, the Indian mission said on Tuesday. The accident occurred in Oskemen, when 11 Indian students from the Semey Medical University were on their way back from an excursion trip, the Indian embassy here said on X.
Mili Mohan, 25, was killed in the accident, while Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B were injured, the embassy said. Those injured are receiving medical treatment, and their condition is stable, it said.
"The Embassy conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Embassy is in touch with the University, Hospital authorities and families," it added.
Also Read
Indian-Origin Singaporean Sentenced To 10 Yrs In Connection With Wirecard AG Fraud