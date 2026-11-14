ETV Bharat / international

Indian Student Jailed For 30 Years For Online Child Sex Abuse In UK

London: A 27-year-old Indian student described by UK authorities as a “serial online groomer” was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment in north-west England on Friday for “exploiting and coercing” several children online to commit sexual acts.

Bilal Kazi was sentenced at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to a series of child sexual abuse offences committed online. The court heard that Kazi pretended to be a teenage boy on social media and gaming platforms to build trust with girls aged between 10 and 15.

“Bilal Kazi acted with absolute ruthlessness in grooming, manipulating and exploiting a large number of young vulnerable girls," said Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor at the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“He befriended them online and forced them to take photos and videos carrying out sexual acts. He then blackmailed those who refused to comply with his further demands, threatening to post the explicit imagery to others.

“He posed as a teenage boy in order to attract and gain the trust of his victims and caused many to think that they were in a genuine relationship with him. When the victims realised they had been deceived, they were understandably distressed and some suffered serious and long-term trauma," he said.

The CPS said its Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit presented the court with overwhelming evidence gathered by police investigators in Cheshire and the West Midlands.

“The scale of Kazi’s offending meant this was a truly mammoth investigation, requiring significant resources and close collaboration across the force,” said Detective Constable Georgia Hughes, of the Online Child Abuse Investigation Team at Cheshire Constabulary.

“The girls targeted by Kazi were young and vulnerable. For many, their interactions with him were their first experience of what they believed to be a romantic relationship. Exploiting that trust, Kazi manipulated them into believing that his behaviour was normal.

“His offending has had a profound and lasting impact on the victims. Many lived in constant fear of what he would do if they failed to comply with his demands, and some have carried that fear with them for years. What should have been important formative years have instead been overshadowed by the trauma of Kazi's abuse," he said.

According to the police force, the first victim explained that she began speaking to Kazi on Snapchat when she was 13, believing him to be the same age. Their conversations quickly turned sexual in nature, with Kazi asking the victim a number of inappropriate questions.