ETV Bharat / international

Indian Student Dies In Road Accident Near Chicago

Washington: A 25-year-old Indian student died in a road accident near Chicago in the US that left six others injured. The accident took place late Saturday night on Interstate 65 near the city of Crown Point in Lake County of Indiana state.

Local media reports identified the student at Navya Gadusu, who was pronounced dead at 12:16 am on Sunday, by the Lake County Coroner’s office. Gadusu's death was caused by blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident, according to the coroner's office.

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago expressed "heartfelt" condolences and said it was in touch with the family of the deceased. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” the Consulate said in a post on X.