Indian Sikh Woman Who Married Pakistani Man Arrested, Sent To Shelter Home

Lahore: An Indian Sikh woman, who contracted marriage with a local Muslim during a visit to Pakistan in November, was arrested and sent to a government-run shelter home in Lahore, a Punjab government source said on Wednesday. Sarabjeet Kaur, 48, was among 2,000 Sikh pilgrims who had entered Pakistan via Wagah border from India in November last year to attend the festivities related to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The pilgrims returned home after a few days, but Kaur went missing. A senior police officer in Lahore later said that Kaur contracted marriage with Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura district, some 50 kms from Lahore, a day after she arrived in Pakistan on November 4.

Later, Kaur and Hussain filed a petition in the Lahore High Court complaining that the police had conducted an illegal raid at their house in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, and pressured them to end the marriage. Lahore High Court Justice Farooq Haider ordered the police to stop harassing the couple.

"Instead of following the court order, the Punjab police apprehended the couple and sent Ms Kaur to Darul Aman (government-run shelter home) in Lahore," the source in the Punjab government told PTI.