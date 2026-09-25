ETV Bharat / international

Indian Scientists Among American Geophysical Union 2026 Awardees

Washington: Indian scientists Roxy Mathew Koll and Neelima Satyam are among the American Geophysical Union (AGU) 2026 awardees for excellence and leadership in research, education, and innovation in advanced earth and space sciences.

Koll, a Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (Yuva) awardee and climate scientist at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, has been selected for the AGU’s Pavel S. Molchanov Climate Communications Prize.

Koll has been recognised for documenting the Indian Ocean’s warming, its reshaping of monsoons, marine heatwaves, cyclones, extreme rainfall, and the impact on lives and livelihoods across South Asia.

The prize recipient receives USD 25,000, an engraved award, and recognition. The award is presented annually to a scientist for climate science communication, particularly regarding climate change.