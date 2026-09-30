ETV Bharat / international

Indian Sailor Among 5 Killed As Somali Forces Retake Hijacked Tanker

Mumbai: An Indian sailor was among five crew members killed by pirates aboard a hijacked fuel tanker in Somalia, authorities said, as security forces of the African nation retook control of the vessel.

The Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) said three Pakistanis, one Indian and one Myanmar national were killed early on Tuesday, before its forces launched an operation to secure the Palau-flagged tanker MT Honour 25. Three Pakistani crew members and one Indian national were also wounded. Puntland is a semi-autonomous state of Somalia.

Honour 25 was hijacked by the Somali pirates on April 21 this year. Puntland Maritime Police Force, in a post on X, said it carried out a maritime operation off the coast of Dharin-baar, Bandar Beyla District, "successfully rescuing the MT HONOUR 25 oil tanker, which had been hijacked by pirates".

As per Puntland’s ministry statement, "Three Pakistanis, one Indian and one Myanmar national were killed before forces boarded the Palau-flagged vessel. Four other crew, three Pakistanis and an Indian, were injured, while 16 suspected pirates were captured."

PMPF blamed the deaths on the Somali pirates holding the vessel off the coast of Puntland but did not provide details on how or when the crew members were killed.

On Tuesday, the Forward Seafarers' Union of India (FSUI) had written to the Indian High Commission in Kenya, asking them to confirm and intervene on behalf of FSUI to help the family repatriate the body.