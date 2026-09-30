Indian Sailor Among 5 Killed As Somali Forces Retake Hijacked Tanker
The vessel hijacked in April was recaptured by the Puntland security forces on Tuesday.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Mumbai: An Indian sailor was among five crew members killed by pirates aboard a hijacked fuel tanker in Somalia, authorities said, as security forces of the African nation retook control of the vessel.
The Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) said three Pakistanis, one Indian and one Myanmar national were killed early on Tuesday, before its forces launched an operation to secure the Palau-flagged tanker MT Honour 25. Three Pakistani crew members and one Indian national were also wounded. Puntland is a semi-autonomous state of Somalia.
Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) carried out a maritime operation off the coast of Dharin-baar, Bandar Beyla District, successfully rescuing the MT HONOUR 25 oil tanker, which had been hijacked by pirates. pic.twitter.com/5Q15CgIBkr— Puntland Maritime Police Force (@PMPFOfficial) September 29, 2026
Honour 25 was hijacked by the Somali pirates on April 21 this year. Puntland Maritime Police Force, in a post on X, said it carried out a maritime operation off the coast of Dharin-baar, Bandar Beyla District, "successfully rescuing the MT HONOUR 25 oil tanker, which had been hijacked by pirates".
As per Puntland’s ministry statement, "Three Pakistanis, one Indian and one Myanmar national were killed before forces boarded the Palau-flagged vessel. Four other crew, three Pakistanis and an Indian, were injured, while 16 suspected pirates were captured."
PMPF blamed the deaths on the Somali pirates holding the vessel off the coast of Puntland but did not provide details on how or when the crew members were killed.
On Tuesday, the Forward Seafarers' Union of India (FSUI) had written to the Indian High Commission in Kenya, asking them to confirm and intervene on behalf of FSUI to help the family repatriate the body.
Secretary FSUI, Manoj Yadav had written to the Indian High Commission to confirm the information received from the Puntland ministry.
Confirming the Indian sailor's death, FSUI, in an X post on Wednesday, said, "Confirm death and repatriate Indian seafarer Mohammed Tanweeruz Zaman (Cook, MT Honour 25). The vessel was hijacked by Somali pirates on 21 April 2026 off Puntland On 29 September 2026, Puntland forces recovered the ship. Reports state five crew killed, including the Indian cook, The family has no official Indian confirmation."
FSUI Urgent Appeal— FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) September 30, 2026
Confirm death and repatriate Indian seafarer Mohammed Tanweeruz Zaman (Cook, MT Honour 25) 👉🏽 family of Mohammed Tanweeruz Zaman Indian national, Cook on tanker MT Honour 25.
The vessel was hijacked by Somali pirates on 21 April 2026 off Puntland On 29… pic.twitter.com/re2OJFMLc7
They requested the authorities to "Verify identity and death with Puntland/ship/surviving crew. They should issue formal confirmation and arrange dignified repatriation of mortal remains."
The deceased sailor's family said the company officials from Settebello have been in touch with them and have assured help, as they informed them of Mohammed's death.
In a heartbreaking video, the deceased's wife is seen crying uncontrollably as the relatives have come to support her. "Mohammad's wife is extremely tormented; please ask them to send the body immediately. We learnt of this after we received information of the attack. Now we want to bring back his body to complete his burial," one of the relatives said.
The Indian authorities, however, are yet to confirm this information and replied to FSUI that they need to ascertain the information.
"The High Commission is ascertaining the status of Indian crew onboard MT Honour from the concerned authorities in Somalia, including the reported death of an Indian crew member."
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