ETV Bharat / international

Indian Pilot Machchhar 'Recovering Well' After Attack On Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight

FILE - Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar ( Israel's Foreign Ministry via AP )

New Delhi: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar is "recovering well" and remains under "excellent medical care" after being seriously injured in an attack by his co-pilot during a flight to Israel, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Saturday. Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday while it was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.