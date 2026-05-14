ETV Bharat / international

Indian Pharma Fuels Africa's 'Zombie Drug' And Opioid Crisis

Seized Tapentadol tablets lie on the floor at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) facility in Lagos, on February 19, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: They come in blister packs of 10 like any normal painkiller and you can buy them easily in roadside kiosks and street pharmacies across west Africa.

Millions of tapentadol tablets from India are helping drive a deadly opioid epidemic ravaging the region, with officials and researchers telling AFP that they are also being added to the "zombie drug" kush.

The cheap pills are so strong that no regulatory authority in the world has approved them.

A drug addict holds half of a red Tapentadol based tablet in their palm in Abuja on February 24, 2026. (AFP)

Yet an AFP investigation found Indian pharmaceutical firms were flooding west Africa with the pills despite New Delhi vowing to crack down on the trade. Some shipments were even labelled "Harmless Medicines for Human Consumption".

Customs records show millions of dollars' worth of the high-strength synthetic opioid being shipped from India every month to Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Ghana, where even low doses of the drug are not permitted.

With opioids now heavily regulated in wealthier nations after being linked to one million deaths in the United States alone, some manufacturers in India -- the world's biggest producer of generic drugs -- are pushing hard into Africa.

And in a frightening development, tapentadol is now being added to the "zombie drug" kush, health chiefs and researchers told AFP.

An officer holds a seized blister pack of “Super Royal 200” Tapentadol tablets at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) facility in Lagos, on February 19, 2026. (AFP)

Kush, infamous for the speed with which it hollows out its victims, has already been declared a national emergency in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Bodies on the streets

The tapentadol twist on the ferociously addictive synthetic cocktail is "very alarming", Ansu Konneh, director of mental health at Sierra Leone's social welfare ministry told AFP.

Bodies are being picked up from "the streets, markets and slums on a daily basis", he said -- with more than 400 corpses collected over three months in the capital Freetown alone.

"They grind and mix it with kush," Freetown-based public health researcher Ronald Abu Bangura told AFP, with tapentadol now "being misused all over the place".

An officer holds seized red Tapentadol tablets at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) facility in Lagos, on February 19, 2026. (AFP)

The impoverished nation is struggling to tackle the death and misery. AFP visited addicts in informal detox houses who are sometimes chained up for months to go cold turkey.

Konneh said 90 percent of those admitted to the country's few official rehab centres had smoked kush mixed with tapentadol or other powerful opioids such as nitazenes.

New Delhi declared a "zero-tolerance" crackdown on illegal drug trading in February 2025, banning export of tablets that mixed tapentadol with the muscle relaxant carisoprodol after a BBC investigation exposed the damage they were doing in Ghana.

India's drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), later said it was withdrawing all export clearances for "combinations of tapentadol... which are not approved by an importing country".

But the main trade was always in pure tapentadol tablets, say researchers. Shipment records reviewed by AFP show that millions of dollars worth of the high-strength pills are still being exported from India to west Africa every month.

The vast bulk are so strong India officially does not even allow their production without special permission.

Yet AFP matched high-strength tapentadol tablets seized in at least four west African countries with Indian export records through their makers' licence numbers.

This was established using commercial shipment data, government seizure records, interviews and documents obtained under India's Right to Information transparency law.

Labelled 'harmless medicines'

Tapentadol tablets seized in Sierra Leone in December marked "Made in India" had a manufacturing licence number that corresponds to Gujarat Pharmaceuticals, a company based in Godhra, Gujarat, according to images of the boxes photographed by AFP.

This photograph taken on January 30, 2026 shows a general view of the Indian firm Gujarat Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit in Godhra. (AFP)

The firm was listed in the export monitoring database Volza as an exporter of tapentadol to west Africa. Its manufacturing licence number appeared on tablets seized last June in Guinea.

A second licence number on tablets seized in the same Guinean operation corresponds to Merit Organics, another Gujarat-based company in the database.

Senegalese authorities seized high-strength 250mg tapentadol tablets in November with a licence number registered to McW Healthcare, a Madhya Pradesh-based company.

This photograph taken on January 19, 2026 shows a security guard pointing to a camera outside Indian pharmaceutical firm McW Healthcare's manufacturing plant in Indore. (AFP)

A fourth company, PRG Pharma, also made several shipments after New Delhi's ban last February, labelling them as "harmless medicines".

Its director Manish Goyal is a shareholder in Maiden Pharmaceuticals -- a company controlled by his father -- whose cough syrup Gambian authorities blamed for the death of 69 children in 2023.

The Volza database shows McW Healthcare shipped dozens of consignments of 250mg tablets worth more than $1 million to Sierra Leone and Nigeria after the February crackdown.

AFP found a camera repair shop at the Nigerian importer's address in Lagos. Health authorities there said it had no pharmaceutical permit and called the imports "illegal".

Kuwait Customs intercepted tapentadol tablets in January carried by a Beninese traveller. Their packaging bore the licence number of Syncom Formulations. AFP's analysis identified the company as the largest tapentadol exporter to west Africa by value, having shipped consignments worth nearly $15 million after February, many declared as "Harmless Medicines for Human Consumption".

Benin is among the declared destinations for Syncom's shipments.

The Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association -- the largest industry body -- defended the trade, saying "a legitimate manufacturer who has followed the procedures cannot be held responsible for what happens later in the supply chain."

But government officials in Nigeria and Sierra Leone told AFP tapentadol was illegal, while Ghana said it has never been permitted there.

'Get people hooked'

Most people in Africa take tapentadol not to get high but to do brutal back-breaking work, experts say.