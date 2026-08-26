ETV Bharat / international

Indian Overseas Congress Raises Concerns Over RSS Chief Bhagwat's US Visit

New York: The Indian Overseas Congress has expressed concern over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's US tour, questioning the organisation's effort to project itself to American audiences as a cultural body promoting “universal oneness” and "civilisational dialogue".

In a statement, the Indian Overseas Congress’ US chapter (IOCUSA) on Tuesday said American political, business, religious and civic leaders who interact with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) representatives should understand what it described as the organisation's “history, ideology and political consequences”.

It also raised concerns over “religious nationalism and minority rights”, and said the RSS's overseas messaging should be considered alongside its “historical ideological record”.

Bhagwat, who arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS's centenary-year global outreach programme, is scheduled to address a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) on August 29.

RSS has said Bhagwat’s foreign visit has three main objectives -presenting a factual and positive perspective on India, Hindu society and the organisation; conveying the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family); and increasing dialogue with mainstream society on the interests and rights of Hindus and people of Indian origin.