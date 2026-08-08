Indian-Origin Writer Sunder Katwala Appointed To UK Community Funding Body
UK National Lottery Community Fund is one of the country’s key funding bodies that facilitates community projects through lucrative grants.
By PTI
Published : August 8, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
London: An Indian-origin writer has been appointed to the board of the UK’s National Lottery Community Fund, one of the country’s key funding bodies that facilitate community projects through lucrative grants.
Sunder Katwala, founder of the think tank British Future, began his new role this week, which involves the effective delivery of the strategy and performance of the community fund. The 52-year-old author of ‘How to Be a Patriot’ will work with chair Dame Julia Cleverdon and other board members over a four-year term.
“Sunder Katwala is the Director of British Future, an independent, non-partisan thinktank and charity," said the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), announcing the new appointment.
“The organisation engages with questions of identity, immigration and integration, seeking to build confidence and common ground in a changing Britain.
“Since May 2026, Sunder has been a Commissioner of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, and is a member of the Independent Commission on Community and Cohesion," it stated. A prominent commentator on immigration issues, Katwala has been associated with the Fabian Society and Foreign Policy Centre.
“British Future works to understand public attitudes and inform debates on issues that can often seem noisy and polarised," said Katwala.
“We listen to people's views, finding common ground and offering constructive solutions – building consensus for reforms to immigration and integration policy that can work for all of us," he said.
The National Lottery Community Fund awards money raised by National Lottery players to communities across the UK, working with local groups and charities. It is an executive non-departmental public body overseen by the Secretary of State at DCMS, a portfolio currently held by British Indian minister Lisa Nandy.
According to the fund's latest report for 2025-26, it distributed 939.7 million pounds through over 14,063 grants across the country to support activities that are expected to benefit local communities in the long term and help them thrive.
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