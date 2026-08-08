ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Writer Sunder Katwala Appointed To UK Community Funding Body

A Union flag hung from the window of a residential property in Denton, Greater Manchester on February 12, 2026. (Representational Image) ( AFP )

London: An Indian-origin writer has been appointed to the board of the UK’s National Lottery Community Fund, one of the country’s key funding bodies that facilitate community projects through lucrative grants.

Sunder Katwala, founder of the think tank British Future, began his new role this week, which involves the effective delivery of the strategy and performance of the community fund. The 52-year-old author of ‘How to Be a Patriot’ will work with chair Dame Julia Cleverdon and other board members over a four-year term.

“Sunder Katwala is the Director of British Future, an independent, non-partisan thinktank and charity," said the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), announcing the new appointment.

“The organisation engages with questions of identity, immigration and integration, seeking to build confidence and common ground in a changing Britain.

“Since May 2026, Sunder has been a Commissioner of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, and is a member of the Independent Commission on Community and Cohesion," it stated. A prominent commentator on immigration issues, Katwala has been associated with the Fabian Society and Foreign Policy Centre.