ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Woman Shot Dead In Canada; Suspect Arrested

Toronto: A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Canada's Toronto city, police said. A 37-year-old man, also of Indian descent, was arrested on charges of her murder, they said. The shooting took place on Friday morning at the Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard intersection, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Navneet Kaur, while the accused, arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police, was identified as Sharnjeet Singh of Brampton. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 7:23 am and found Kaur with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the victim and the suspect had a brief interaction before the man allegedly shot her and fled the scene before the arrival of police. He was later traced and arrested. Singh has been charged with first-degree murder and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Investigators said they believe the incident was targeted and that there are no outstanding suspects. The homicide unit is probing the case.