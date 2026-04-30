ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Woman, Among 3 Activists, Fined For Staging Pro-Palestine Protest In Singapore

Singapore: An Indian-origin woman was among three Singaporean activists, fined USD 2,341 each on Thursday for organising a procession outside the Presidential Palace to show solidarity with Palestine, local media reported.

The High Court overturned the acquittal of the three women, Malay-origin Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 26, Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 30, and Indian-origin Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 37, accused of organising the procession on February 2, 2024, The Straits Times reported.

Justice See Kee Oon allowed the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of the three women, who each faced one charge of organising a procession in the perimeter of the Presidential Palace, Istana, a prohibited area, under the Public Order Act (POA).

Their lawyer, Derek Wong, argued for a fine of SGD 3,000, while Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Hay Hung Chun made no submission on sentence.

The three women had contested the charges in a joint trial that began in July 2025.

Security camera footage presented in court showed a group of around 70 people gathering outside Plaza Singapura, a shopping mall near the Palace, before they walked towards the Istana while holding open umbrellas painted with a watermelon graphic.