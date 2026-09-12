ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Texas Man Gets Five Years In Jail For Tax Fraud

Washington: An Indian-origin man was sentenced to five years in jail by a Texas court for running a scheme to help his clients evade taxes and facilitating the concealment of over USD 27 million in income from the government.

According to court documents, Aanand Shukla of Jonestown, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US related to his efforts to promote a fraudulent tax shelter to business owners across the country.

The Western District Court of Texas sentenced Shukla, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the US, to 60 months in prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2017 to 2025, Shukla and his co-conspirators promoted, sold and personally used an abusive trust tax shelter that promised clients—for quoted fees as high as USD 225,000—that they could “own nothing, control everything” and eliminate taxes on nearly all of their business income while maintaining full control over their money.