Indian-Origin Texas Man Gets Five Years In Jail For Tax Fraud
Aanand Shukla pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US related to his efforts to promote a fraudulent tax shelter to business owners.
By PTI
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
Washington: An Indian-origin man was sentenced to five years in jail by a Texas court for running a scheme to help his clients evade taxes and facilitating the concealment of over USD 27 million in income from the government.
According to court documents, Aanand Shukla of Jonestown, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US related to his efforts to promote a fraudulent tax shelter to business owners across the country.
The Western District Court of Texas sentenced Shukla, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the US, to 60 months in prison.
According to court documents and statements made in court, from 2017 to 2025, Shukla and his co-conspirators promoted, sold and personally used an abusive trust tax shelter that promised clients—for quoted fees as high as USD 225,000—that they could “own nothing, control everything” and eliminate taxes on nearly all of their business income while maintaining full control over their money.
Shukla marketed the scheme nationwide through seminars, webinars, podcasts and direct sales pitches.
He instructed clients to restructure their companies so that approximately 98 per cent of their business income flowed through layered trusts and a private family foundation, a Department of Justice statement said on Friday.
He told clients to run personal expenses—such as vehicles, entertainment and mortgage payments—through trust accounts and claim those expenses as deductions.
Shukla typically sold these trust packages to clients for USD 25,000 to USD 55,000, created trust documents, trained other promoters and referred clients to tax preparers he had personally selected and knew would participate in the scheme. Shukla facilitated the concealment of more than $27 million in income from the IRS.
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