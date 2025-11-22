ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Tech Investor Shumeet Banerji Resigns As BBC Board Member

London: Shumeet Banerji, an Indian-origin tech industry investor, has resigned from his role as a non-executive board member of the BBC over "governance issues" at the top rung of the UK’s public broadcaster. Banerji’s resignation on Friday comes amid ongoing upheaval within the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over the edit of US President Donald Trump’s 2021 speech for a documentary, leading to the resignation of its top officials and an apology from chairman Samir Shah.

In his resignation letter referenced by ‘BBC News’, Banerji said he was "not consulted" about the events leading up to the departures of director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness. "Shumeet Banerji today notified the BBC Board of his resignation,” the BBC said in a statement on Friday night.

“Mr Banerji's term on the Board as a non-executive director was due to end at the end of December and we thank him for his service. The search for a replacement is already well under way and we will update further in due course," it stated.

According to his BBC profile, Banerji is the founder of Condorcet, an advisory and investment firm focused on early and development stage technology companies. He is also listed as an Independent Director of India’s Jio Platforms Limited and is also said to be serving on the Board of Directors of Jio’s parent Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

As BBC's non-executive director, he was receiving a base fee of 33,000 pounds per annum for a role that has the responsibility for “upholding and protecting the independence of the BBC by acting in the public interest and exercising independent judgement”.