ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Singaporean Woman Jailed For Slapping Taxi Driver Over Fare

Singapore: An Indian-origin Singaporean woman was sentenced to two weeks in jail on Thursday for voluntarily causing hurt by slapping a taxi driver, allegedly over a fare at a police station. Shalini Devarajan, 36, refused to pay her taxi fare of SGD 24 (USD19) because she had no cash and rejected the payment options suggested by the driver.

After the woman challenged him to take her to a police station, the 73-year-old taxi driver complied — and that is where she slapped him, according to a Channel News Asia report. The court heard that the victim was driving a taxi flagged down by another man at about 3 pm on November 11, 2025.

Devarajan boarded the cab alone, and the victim was instructed to take her to her apartment block in the Yishun housing estate. The victim noticed that Devarajan reeked of alcohol. He drove the sleeping woman to her destination.