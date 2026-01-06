ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Singaporean Sentenced To 10 Yrs In Connection With Wirecard AG Fraud

Singapore: An Indian-origin Singaporean was on Tuesday sentenced to 10 years in jail for involvement in falsification of documents concerning hundreds of millions of dollars by a Singapore-based company linked to Wirecard AG. Wirecard AG was a German payments company that collapsed in 2020. A Briton was also given six-and-a-half years in the case.

R Shanmugaratnam, 59, and James Henry O'Sullivan, 51, were each handed jail terms by the State Courts at a sentencing hearing, according to a Channel News Asia report. Both had been convicted of numerous charges last September following a trial.

Shanmugaratnam, who was given the longer jail sentence, is a director of local accounting firm Citadelle Corporate Services. O'Sullivan had engaged Citadelle's services to set up companies in Singapore and to provide company secretarial services.

In September, Shanmugaratnam was convicted of 13 charges for falsifying 13 balance confirmation letters between 2016 and 2018 with fraudulent intent. O'Sullivan was found guilty of five charges for abetting Shanmugaratnam by instigating him to fraudulently issue five of those letters in 2017, according to the report.