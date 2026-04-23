ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Singaporean Charged For Non-Compliance With Social Media Post Correction Order

Singapore: An Indian-origin anti-death penalty activist was charged in a Singapore court on Thursday with failing to comply with a correction direction issued under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

Kokila Annamalai, listed in court documents as Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, was charged in connection with social media posts made in October 2024 on a death row inmate and his family’s experience with scheduled executions, according to Channel News Asia.

The 37-year-old had posted on Facebook and X about drug trafficker Mohammad Azwan Bohari, alleging that the government schedules and stays executions arbitrarily and does not bear the legal burden of proof in drug trafficking cases. On Oct 5, 2024, the POFMA office issued a direction to her to carry correction notices on those posts.