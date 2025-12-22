ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Singaporean Charged For Making False Terrorist Threat At Church

Singapore: An Indian-origin Singaporean man was charged on Monday with making a false terrorist threat at a church where all services for the day were cancelled, Channel News Asia reported. The incident took place on Sunday.

Kokulananthan Mohan, charged with an offence under Regulation 8(2)(a) of the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations, was arrested after a suspicious item was found at St Joseph's Church along Upper Bukit Timah region, which includes an upmarket residential area.

According to charge sheets, the 26-year-old is accused of placing three cardboard rolls "filled with stone pebbles and sporting protruding red wires, held together using black and yellow adhesive tapes" in the church at about 7.11 am on Sunday.

This was allegedly done with the intention of inducing another person to a false belief that the item was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the man had allegedly staged the incident by placing a self-fabricated item which resembled an improvised explosive device within the church premises," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Monday.