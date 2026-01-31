ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Printing Firm Boss Convicted Of COVID Loan Fraud In UK

London: An Indian-origin boss of a London printing firm has been convicted of illegally obtaining a second loan for his company, when businesses were only entitled to one under the UK government’s COVID-19 Bounce Back Loan scheme. Prashant Jobanputra, 41, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at the Old Bailey court in London on Tuesday, the UK’s Insolvency Service said in a statement. He was also disqualified as a company director for three years and fined 5,000 pounds.

“Prashant Jobanputra fraudulently applied for two Bounce Back Loans when the rules were clear – businesses were only allowed one," said David Snasdell, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service.

“We will be conducting further investigations to recover the remaining funds. Tackling COVID support scheme abuse remains a key priority for the Insolvency Service and we will continue to track down and prosecute fraudsters who stole from the public purse during a national emergency," he said.

According to investigators, Jobanputra applied for two 50,000 pounds Bounce Back Loans for his printing business named Genesis Web Limited, within a five-day period in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is said to have “fraudulently declared” on the second application that this was the only Bounce Back Loan he had applied for.

He has since repaid 15,371 pounds of the second loan in November 2025, with the remaining 35,000 pounds being pursued by the Insolvency Service under the UK’s Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. Genesis Web Limited was registered with the UK’s Companies House in November 2004, with Jobanputra logged as director.