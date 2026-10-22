ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Pharmacist, Employee Jailed For 6 Years For NHS Fraud In UK

London: An Indian-origin pharmacist and his employee have each been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment over an NHS prescription fraud worth an estimated 1.3 million pounds.

Jignesh Patel, 46, and Rahil Patel, 42, were sentenced last week following a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The Patels, who are not related, were both found guilty of three counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of converting criminal property.

"This was committed out of greed, and you were equal partners in the serious fraud designed to make you a lot of money," Justice Cole said at the sentencing hearing last Friday.

“This was a thoroughly impressive investigation, expertly presented on all sides,” he said.

The National Health Service said the NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA) investigators will now use their powers under the UK Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA) to recover these lost funds.

"Jignesh Patel and Rahil Patel worked together for several years, obtaining drugs using false prescriptions and selling them on to European pharmaceutical wholesale businesses," said Ben Harrison, Head of Operations and Engagement at the NHSCFA.

"Our expert investigation team followed the evidence, both in the UK and Europe, to bring these individuals to justice. This case demonstrates that there is no hiding place for those who seek to defraud the NHS," he said.

"We will actively pursue any criminals who seek to defraud the NHS of vital funds, and every pound stolen from the NHS is a pound that cannot be spent on frontline services, and the NHSCFA is committed to pursuing those responsible," he added.

As a pharmacist who owns Wise Pharmacy in north London and a pharmaceutical wholesale business called Actipharm Limited, Jignesh Patel came under the NHSCFA radar for dispensing high-cost drugs, normally only issued in a hospital environment.

Following anomalies in the expected prescribing data, NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups obtained copies of the prescriptions and checked them with the named general practitioners (GPs). These checks identified that there was no documentation to support the patients’ clinical need for the drugs and confirmed they had not been prescribed.

Enquiries by the Local Counter Fraud Specialist (LCFS) identified seven high-cost medicines being dispensed by Wise Pharmacy which would not normally be expected in primary care. The drugs were Sprycel, Noxafil, Atripla, Eviplera, Tobramycin, Truvada and Viread.