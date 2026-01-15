ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin New Jersey Woman Arrested, Charged With Murdering Her Two Young Sons

New York: US authorities have arrested and charged a 35-year old Indian-origin woman in New Jersey with murdering her two young children.

Investigation has revealed that Priyatharsini Natarajan of Hillsborough, New Jersey, caused the death of her two children on Tuesday. Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said in a statement Wednesday that on January 13 at approximately 6:45 pm, an individual, believed to be the children’s father, made a 911 call to law enforcement.

The caller said that after arriving home from work, he found his two boys, aged 5 and 7, unconscious and that “his wife did something to them.” After arriving at the scene, police officers found the male caller along with the wife, identified as Natarajan.

Officers located the two deceased children within a bedroom inside the residence. Responding officers along with medical personnel initiated life saving measures which yielded negative results.