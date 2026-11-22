ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Navdeep Bains Elected As Ontario Liberal Party Leader

Toronto: Navdeep Bains, a former Canadian minister of Indian origin, has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party in Ontario, pledging to focus on getting the party in shape for the next election. Bains, 49, received 50.3 per cent of the vote on the third and final ballot at the party's leadership convention, Global News reported on Sunday.

"This may be the end of a leadership race, ladies and gentlemen, but this is just the beginning of our campaign to replace Doug Ford and the (Progressive) Conservative Party of Ontario," he said. The former cabinet minister has been one of the biggest supporters of former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The Conservative Party has been in power in the province since 2018. The provincial Liberal Party has been without a long-term leader since Bonnie Crombie's resignation in January. Bains becomes the party's third leader since former premier Kathleen Wynne resigned following the party's sweeping 2018 election defeat.

The province's premier (Ford) congratulated Bains on the win in a post to social media platform X. "Ontario families are counting on us to work collaboratively and put province over party so we can stand up to tariffs, protect workers and make life more affordable," Ford said. "I look forward to continuing that work," Bains said.

He is likely to face several hurdles, including not having a seat in the legislature. He suggested on Saturday that he will seek a seat, but did not say where or when, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation News reported (CBC). "I'll definitely be running, and the determination around the exact location will be made at the appropriate time," he said.

Bains is now expected to shepherd the party into the next election, which may not come until 2030. Before entering politics, Bains was a senior financial analyst at Ford Motor Company. After leaving parliament in 2021, he became an executive.