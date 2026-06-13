ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Medic Parveen Kumar Awarded High Rank In King's Birthday Honours

Britain's King Charles III salutes the troops outside Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London, Saturday, June 13, 2026. ( AP )

London: Dame Parveen Kumar, a leading gastroenterologist and advocate for women in healthcare, has been awarded a Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, one of Britain's most prestigious royal honours, "for services to Global Medical Education and Health" in King Charles III's annual Birthday Honours list.

Kumar heads a list of nearly 35 Indian-origin medics, entrepreneurs and community champions recognised in the honours announced by the UK Cabinet Office on Friday night. Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) is the highest rank within the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Released to mark the British monarch's official birthday, the 2026 honours list celebrates 1,182 recipients from across the UK for "going above and beyond in delivering positive change to benefit others".

Professor Emerita of Medicine and Education at the Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London, Kumar has been recognised for a wide range of contributions over the years.

"She co-founded and authored the textbook 'Kumar and Clark's Clinical Medicine', used worldwide. As President of the Royal Medical Benevolent Fund, she raised 100,000 pounds, and helped establish a confidential helpline for doctors in distress," her citation reads.

"As President of the Royal Society of Medicine, she set up the Global Health initiative. At the Royal College of Physicians, she was a senior examiner and set up educational programmes," it notes.

Kumar, in her early 80s, also co-chairs the British Medical Journal's Commission for the Future of the National Health Service and is ambassador to the UK Health Alliance for Climate Change.

"Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

"Their dedication shows how lasting change is built – through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others. It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you," Starmer said.

Among the Indian-origin recipients awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) is Kunal Patel, Starmer's Deputy Principal Private Secretary, who has been honoured for public service.