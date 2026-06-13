Indian-Origin Medic Parveen Kumar Awarded High Rank In King's Birthday Honours
Dame Parveen Kumar has been awarded a Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire for services to Global Medical Education and Health
By PTI
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
London: Dame Parveen Kumar, a leading gastroenterologist and advocate for women in healthcare, has been awarded a Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, one of Britain's most prestigious royal honours, "for services to Global Medical Education and Health" in King Charles III's annual Birthday Honours list.
Kumar heads a list of nearly 35 Indian-origin medics, entrepreneurs and community champions recognised in the honours announced by the UK Cabinet Office on Friday night. Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) is the highest rank within the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.
Released to mark the British monarch's official birthday, the 2026 honours list celebrates 1,182 recipients from across the UK for "going above and beyond in delivering positive change to benefit others".
Professor Emerita of Medicine and Education at the Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London, Kumar has been recognised for a wide range of contributions over the years.
"She co-founded and authored the textbook 'Kumar and Clark's Clinical Medicine', used worldwide. As President of the Royal Medical Benevolent Fund, she raised 100,000 pounds, and helped establish a confidential helpline for doctors in distress," her citation reads.
"As President of the Royal Society of Medicine, she set up the Global Health initiative. At the Royal College of Physicians, she was a senior examiner and set up educational programmes," it notes.
Kumar, in her early 80s, also co-chairs the British Medical Journal's Commission for the Future of the National Health Service and is ambassador to the UK Health Alliance for Climate Change.
"Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.
"Their dedication shows how lasting change is built – through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others. It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you," Starmer said.
Among the Indian-origin recipients awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) is Kunal Patel, Starmer's Deputy Principal Private Secretary, who has been honoured for public service.
Others receiving a CBE include Vishal Kumar Marria for services to Technology, Economic Crime Prevention and to the Data and AI Sector; Professor Monder Ram, Founder-Director of the Centre for Research in Ethnic Minority Entrepreneurship, for services to Ethnic Minority Business and Entrepreneurship; and Sukriti Prova Sen, Director of Children and Education Services at Coventry City Council, for services to Children's Social Care.
Those appointed Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) include Dr Geeta Kumar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board North Wales, for services to Women's Health; Dr Rashmi Mantri, Founder and CEO of British Youth International College, for services to Mathematics Education; Mukesh Sharma, Deputy Chair and Trustee of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, for services to Heritage; Nikita Sharma, Head of Targeted Outreach and Research at the Judicial Appointments Commission, for services to Improving Judicial Diversity; and Dr Inderpal Singh for services to Osteoporosis Care in Wales.
Among those appointed Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) are Satbinder Bains for services to Foster Care, Aditya Chakrabortty for services to Public Understanding of the Economy and Wider Social Issues, Dr Arun Kumar Gupta for services to medical education and photographer-activist Professor Sunil Gupta for services to Art and to the LGBTQ+ Communities.
Also recognised with MBEs are Sanjiv Mahajan for services to Economic Statistics, Parvinder Kaur and Ravinder Singh Matharu for services to Men's Fashion and Tailoring, Dakshesh Harivadan Parikh for services to Paediatric Surgery and Neerasha Singh for services to Early Years Education.
Among the Indian-origin recipients of the British Empire Medal (BEM) are Sudha Bhatta for services to Community Cohesion in Wales, Kabir Kaul for services to Nature, Hitesh Mehta for services to Policing, to Charity and to Volunteering in the West Midlands, and Dharmesh Mistry for services to Policing and to the community in Bradford and Leeds.
Other honours include a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for Sarbjit Singh Uppal, Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, for services to National Security, and a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO) for Metropolitan Police Service Inspector Jagjivan Singh Khangura for services to Royalty and Specialist Protection.
Known to colleagues as Jag, Khangura was frequently seen behind King Charles in television footage as part of his protection team before his recent retirement.
On the overseas list, Jane Grimshaw has been awarded an MBE for services to the education of disadvantaged children in India as founder-chair of Mango Tree Trust, which operates schools in Goa.
British actress Dame Helen Mirren has been elevated to the Companion of Honour, a distinction held by only 65 people at any one time.
The King's Birthday Honours are announced annually to mark the monarch's official birthday, celebrated with the Trooping the Colour ceremony. A committee recommends recipients before the final list is approved by the British Prime Minister and formally awarded in the King's name.
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