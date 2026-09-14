ETV Bharat / international

Indian-origin Man Wanted In US For 93-Million Dollar Medicare Fraud

Washington: An Indian-origin individual has been declared a fugitive in the US after allegedly defrauding the Medicare healthcare scheme of USD 93 million by submitting false claims for genetic tests.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Khadeer Khan Mohammed purportedly submitted, or directed others to submit, claims for laboratory genetic testing ineligible for reimbursement.

Over the course of the conspiracy, Mohammed used American Premier to submit approximately USD 93 million in alleged fraudulent Medicare claims, resulting in payments of at least USD 65 million, the Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services said.