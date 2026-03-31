ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Canada’s Surrey

Ottawa: A man, known to be of Indian origin, has been killed in Canada’s Surrey in an incident of shooting allegedly related to organised crime, local media reported. The shooting incident was reported from a townhouse complex in Surrey’s Sullivan Heights on Saturday night, in which a man was shot dead, Global News reported.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in an update on Monday that the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon, CTV News reported. “Sekhon had previous interactions with the police and was believed to be involved in the drug trade. Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident related to organised crime,” the report said, quoting the IHIT’s statement.