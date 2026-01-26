ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Canada, Police Suspect Targeted Gang-Linked Attack

Ottawa: A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in Canada in what police believe was a "targeted" attack linked to gang activity. The incident occurred on January 22 in Burnaby city of British Columbia province, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement on Friday.

Around 5:30 pm local time, Burnaby police "responded to reports of gunfire near the 3700 block of Canada Way. On arrival, police found a male victim with critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene," it said. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Dilraj Singh Gill of Vancouver.

Police said Gill was known to them, and the shooting "appears to have a nexus to the British Columbia Gang conflict". The IHIT said it was a "targeted shooting". Shortly after the shooting, police located a vehicle engulfed in flames in Buxton Street.