Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Murder In Australia

Canberra: An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a 24-year-old woman on a beach in Australia's Queensland in 2018, local media reported. The Supreme Court in Cairns on Monday found former nurse Rajwinder Singh, 41, guilty of killing Toyah Cordingley, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Justice Lincoln Crowley said Singh’s motive for murder was "unknown", characterising it as an "opportunistic killing", the report added. Singh killed Cordingley while she was walking her dog at Wangetti Beach north of Cairns on 21 October 2018, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. Cordingley worked in a health food and pharmacy store in Port Douglas and also volunteered at an animal refuge.