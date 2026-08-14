ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Pleads Guilty To Accessing Child Sexual Abuse Material, Faces 20 Years In Jail

Washington: An Indian-origin man has pleaded guilty in a federal court in New Jersey to accessing child sexual exploitation material involving a prepubescent minor, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Abhishek Vijaykumar, a resident of Hasbrouck Heights in New Jersey, knowingly accessed the illicit material in March 2024, it said. Investigators found more than 200 images, including one depicting the sexual abuse of a three-year-old child by an adult male, while reviewing his electronic devices.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said the guilty plea entered Wednesday was another step forward in the continued fight against child sexual exploitation.

“The FBI will continue its relentless quest to identify and stop those who abuse and exploit children,” said Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy of the FBI’s Newark Field Office.