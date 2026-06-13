ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Murdered In Knife Attack In London's Southall

London: A 26-year-old Indian-origin man was murdered in a knife attack in Southall, west London, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday. Gurbhej Singh was the victim of a stabbing on North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane, along with another man in his 30s who was treated at hospital and has since been discharged.

The Met Police said its officers were called to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday by the London Ambulance Service and attended with paramedics. However, despite the efforts of medical staff, Singh – who had suffered a knife wound – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh’s tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones," said Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command.