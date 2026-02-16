ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Jailed In Singapore For Posing As A Prison Officer

Singapore: An Indian-origin man was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment by a Singapore court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to pretending to be a prison officer in an email sent to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the Secretariat of the Singapore Parliament. Prakash Paramasivam, 25, had sent the mails to obtain help for his previous convictions, as he felt he was wrongly convicted, the prosecution said.

Without revealing details, the prosecutor added that between 2018 and 2023, Prakash had been in and out of jail for offences including criminal intimidation by anonymous communication. Separately, Prakash pretended to be the prison officer in an email sent to Desmond Lee, then National Development Minister and current Education Minister, for help in some family matters, reported The Straits Times.