ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Jailed For Role In Drug Smuggling Gang In UK

London: An Indian-origin man is among five gang members jailed in the UK for a total of 84 years for their involvement in what the Metropolitan Police described as a large-scale drugs conspiracy.

Jagjit Singh, a 30-year-old from Birmingham, was sentenced to 10 years and six months for his role within a major organised crime group responsible for importing and supplying Class A banned drugs worth millions of pounds into London.

Over the course of the investigation, more than 300 kilograms of cocaine and more than 60 kilograms of heroin, with an estimated wholesale value of almost 8 million pounds in total were seized.

The gang members were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court in south-west London on Thursday to prison terms ranging from 14 to 26 years each. Singh had previously pleaded guilty on the first day of trial in October last year.

"This case has centred on a criminal venture planned on a gigantic commercial scale which would have likely caused violence and destruction on our streets," said Detective Constable Leon Ure from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime unit, who led the investigation.

“These offenders organised a significant drug line into London and the surrounding counties over a prolonged period of time. If people wonder why we are so relentless in going after those involved in drug supply, it’s because this criminality fuels violence and rips families and communities apart," he said.

The sentencing this week follows what the police force said was a “complex” investigation into the organised criminal network responsible for importing and distributing significant quantities of cocaine and heroin across the UK.

“We are very grateful to our partners for their assistance. Our coordinated response has resulted in the disruption of a major threat to public safety and has taken this group of criminals off our streets,” added Detective Constable Ure.