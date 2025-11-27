ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 10 Years In UK Over Heroin Smuggling Conspiracy

London: A 57-year-old Indian-origin man who admitted to a conspiracy to smuggle heroin into the UK was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, with a co-conspirator being jailed for nine years following a trial in south-eastern England.

Rajesh Bakshi, from the East Lothian region of Scotland, had pleaded guilty to smuggling the Class A banned drug after a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation identified his fingerprints on a consignment, with a street value of 4 million pounds, was stopped at the port of Dover in June 2022.

His co-conspirator Jon-Paul Clark, 44, attempted to deny any involvement and told a jury at Canterbury Crown Court that his DNA was found on the smuggled drugs because he was wearing Bakshi’s sweater.

“My officers built a solid case against Clark, who clearly tried to pull the wool over the jury’s eyes," said Jules Harriman, NCA’s Senior Investigating Officer.