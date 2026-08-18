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Indian-Origin Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Woman In Canada

The accused, Jagendar Kurana, was charged on two counts following an alleged sexual assault of a young woman at a park in Canada's Surrey city

Indian Origin Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Woman In Canada
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By PTI

Published : August 18, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Surrey: A 40-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged on two counts following an alleged sexual assault of a young woman at a park in Canada's Surrey city, police said.

Surrey Police Service said its officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at Bear Creek Park on August 9. The woman told the police that she was groped by an adult man, who fled the scene.

Police launched an investigation and issued a public appeal last week seeking information and released photographs of the suspect. Soon, a man matching the description was identified.

The accused, Jagendar Kurana, was arrested on August 12, police said in a statement on Monday. The British Columbia Prosecution Service subsequently approved two Criminal Code charges against Kurana, one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Kurana was remanded in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing until his next scheduled court appearance on August 17, police said. The investigation into the alleged assault is continuing, police added.

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  2. Partner Arrested For Killing Indian-Origin Woman In Canada

TAGGED:

CANADA SURREY CITY
SURREY POLICE SERVICE
CANADA WOMAN SEXUAL ASSAULT
INDIAN ORIGIN MAN CHARGED

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