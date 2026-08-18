ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Charged With Sexual Assault Of Woman In Canada

Surrey: A 40-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged on two counts following an alleged sexual assault of a young woman at a park in Canada's Surrey city, police said.

Surrey Police Service said its officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at Bear Creek Park on August 9. The woman told the police that she was groped by an adult man, who fled the scene.

Police launched an investigation and issued a public appeal last week seeking information and released photographs of the suspect. Soon, a man matching the description was identified.