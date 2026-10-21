Indian-Origin Man Charged With Defrauding US Govt By Presenting Fake Bills For Covid-19 Tests
Rajesh Patel is charged with five counts of wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.
By PTI
Published : October 21, 2026 at 7:52 AM IST
Washington: An Indian-origin man has been accused of defrauding the US government of USD 66 million by presenting bills for 3.8 lakh Covid-19 tests that his laboratory never performed.
Between May 2021 and April 2022, Rajesh Patel, the co-owner of an Illinois-based clinical laboratory, created 3.8 lakh fake “negative” results on specimens provided by Meridian Medical Staffing Inc. and billed them to the US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Uninsured Program, the Department of Justice said in a statement.
The federally funded program covered the costs of Covid-19 tests for persons without health insurance coverage. According to the indictment filed in the Northern District Court of Illinois on Monday, Patel’s laboratory submitted approximately USD 66.2 million in fraudulent claims to HRSA and was paid approximately USD 44.1 million.
Patel personally received approximately USD 28 million in proceeds from the scheme. He is charged with five counts of wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count, if convicted.
“This defendant allegedly exploited a global crisis for personal gain, fabricating hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 tests – then billing the taxpayer for it,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s Fraud Division.
“Pandemic assistance programs were designed to provide a lifeline to vulnerable members of society. Those entrusted with federal healthcare dollars have a responsibility to bill honestly and accurately, and the FBI and our partners will stop at nothing to ensure that those who deceive and steal taxpayer dollars for their own purposes face full justice,” said FBI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Ryan Whalen.
The FBI Chicago Field Office and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) investigated the case. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Donald Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J D Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.