ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Charged With Defrauding US Govt By Presenting Fake Bills For Covid-19 Tests

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: An Indian-origin man has been accused of defrauding the US government of USD 66 million by presenting bills for 3.8 lakh Covid-19 tests that his laboratory never performed.

Between May 2021 and April 2022, Rajesh Patel, the co-owner of an Illinois-based clinical laboratory, created 3.8 lakh fake “negative” results on specimens provided by Meridian Medical Staffing Inc. and billed them to the US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Uninsured Program, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The federally funded program covered the costs of Covid-19 tests for persons without health insurance coverage. According to the indictment filed in the Northern District Court of Illinois on Monday, Patel’s laboratory submitted approximately USD 66.2 million in fraudulent claims to HRSA and was paid approximately USD 44.1 million. Patel personally received approximately USD 28 million in proceeds from the scheme. He is charged with five counts of wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count, if convicted.