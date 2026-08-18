ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Jazz Guitarist, Green-Card Holder Grandmother Detained By ICE In US

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, people arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami. ( AP )

Houston: The detention of two Indian-origin persons - one a jazz guitarist, the other a green-card holder grandmother - in separate immigration cases in the US has grabbed headlines amid the Trump administration's stepped-up deportation and enforcement drive.

Pritesh Walia, a New Delhi-born jazz guitarist and educator, was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after returning to Los Angeles earlier this month and was taken to the Adelanto ICE Processing Centre, according to a written statement posted on his Instagram account. However, it is not immediately clear what visa he possessed and why exactly he was detained.

Walia said he was released on bond after 14 days in custody. He further said in a video on Saturday that his immigration case was still ongoing. The second case pertains to Venkata Vasamsetty, a permanent resident who has held a US green card since 2013. She was detained by ICE at a scheduled check-in in North Carolina on August 11.

She was arrested months after an immigration judge dismissed the government's earlier removal proceedings against her, according to a Newsweek report published on Friday.

The report said that Vasamsetty has lived in the US for 27 years, and works with special-needs students in North Carolina. She is a mother of two and has two grandchildren - all of them US citizens, it said.