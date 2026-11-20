ETV Bharat / international

Indian Origin Grandmother's Deportation By ICE Prompts New Legislation In US Congress

Washington: A Sikh grandmother’s deportation to India after three decades of stay in the US has prompted four California lawmakers to introduce a bill in the US Congress to protect long-term immigrant residents.

The Protect Our Neighbours Act, introduced by Congressman John Garamendi, draws inspiration from the deportation of Harjit Kaur, a resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last year. The draft legislation has also received support from representatives Lateefah Simon, Zoe Lofgren, and Juan Vargas.

“The Protect Our Neighbours Act would provide people, like Ms. Kaur who worked in my district for decades, with a fair opportunity to move beyond a final order of removal and continue building futures here in the US where they have made their homes and families,” Simon said.

Garamendi said nearly one year ago, ICE cruelly detained and deported Kaur, a 73-year-old grandmother with no criminal record — who faithfully reported to ICE every six months for more than 13 years.

Her cruel and unreasonable detention and deportation is just one more example of the thousands of individuals across the country whose lives and families have been upended by President Donald Trump’s ICE, Garamendi said.

According to the American Immigration Council, roughly 1.19 million people with removal orders remain in the US, many having spent years building lives, raising families, and working here.

Under President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE have aggressively pursued individuals with final removal orders, regardless of how long the case had been deferred, putting long-term residents who have routinely complied with check-ins at renewed risk of detention and deportation.